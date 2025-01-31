12-Year-Old, Who Beat Cancer As Baby, And Mother Die In DC Plane Crash As Devastated Husband Mourns
A 12-year-old, who beat cancer as an infant, and her mother are among the dead after a deadly DC plane crash. An American Airlines flight landing at Reagan National Airport crashed after hitting a military helicopter. Everyone aboard both aircraft died in the resulting crash.

Now, husband and father Andy Beyer is having to pick up the pieces of his life. In an interview with ABC News, he mourned the death of his 12-year-old daughter Brielle and his wife Justyna. Both died in the DC plane crash.

They were headed back from the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas. The 12-year-old had been a member of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia. She also beat cancer at 4 months old.

"She was just such a fighter in everything she did," he said, adding, "She just lived life to the fullest with everything."

He said that he was proud of his 12-year-old daughter's accomplishments. He said, "She was so proud of herself in figure skating for the progress she had made ... Making that team was one of her life goals. And she achieved it. And she was just so, so proud of herself."

12-Year-Old And Mom Dies

Andy had been on the way to pick up his 12-year-old and wife. He saw the ambulances and first responders at the airport. An air traffic controller, who was a friend, confirmed that the DC-bound plane had crashed.

"When it was time for the plane to land, they hadn't landed [and] we couldn't get text messages through," he said. "I didn't have a lot of hope unfortunately, we had a good cry about it right then and there and then we had to go in with the family waiting room and everything before we, hours later, got any official word of what had fully happened."

Andy's family and friends set up a GoFundMe to help through this difficult time.

It read, "Brielle was a bright light, carried a charming smile, and was known for her endless commitment to achieving goals. She had dreams as big as the sky, with a passion for figure skating. Justyna, a devoted mother, exhibited unconditional love and support towards her two children and loving husband. She sacrificed so much to provide for Brielle's future as an Olympic figure skater."
It continued, "In the wake of this unimaginable loss, we are launching this GoFundMe campaign to assist with any and all needs that may arise during this devastating time. The funds raised will help with funeral expenses, memorial services, and any other unforeseen costs that may burden their family. Every donation, no matter the size, will go a long way in providing solace and support as we honor the beautiful lives of Brielle and Justyna."

