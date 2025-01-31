12-Year-Old, Who Beat Cancer As Baby, And Mother Die In DC Plane Crash As Devastated Husband Mourns

A 12-year-old, who beat cancer as an infant, and her mother are among the dead after a deadly DC plane crash. An American Airlines flight landing at Reagan National Airport crashed after hitting a military helicopter. Everyone aboard both aircraft died in the resulting crash.

Now, husband and father Andy Beyer is having to pick up the pieces of his life. In an interview with ABC News, he mourned the death of his 12-year-old daughter Brielle and his wife Justyna. Both died in the DC plane crash.

They were headed back from the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas. The 12-year-old had been a member of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia. She also beat cancer at 4 months old.

"She was just such a fighter in everything she did," he said, adding, "She just lived life to the fullest with everything."

He said that he was proud of his 12-year-old daughter's accomplishments. He said, "She was so proud of herself in figure skating for the progress she had made ... Making that team was one of her life goals. And she achieved it. And she was just so, so proud of herself."

12-Year-Old And Mom Dies