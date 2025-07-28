Hiking In A Heatwave? Here Are 10 Ways To Stay Cool And Avoid Heat Exhaustion

Hiking can be a relaxing activity. However, intense weather or climate can turn a relaxing hike into a deadly experience in a matter of minutes. Most people fear hiking in colder weather, rightfully so. However, many people underestimate the dangers of hiking during a heatwave. While warmth and sunshine can feel amazing, they can also be detrimental if you spend too much time outdoors, exerting yourself. Here are 10 ways to stay cool while hiking in a heatwave and avoid heat exhaustion.

1. Check The Weather And Don't Go Out

This one seems a little self-explanatory; however, I figured I would throw it on the list. It is always a good idea to check the weather forecast before heading out on a hike. If you see that a heatwave is scheduled to occur, it may be best to rethink your hike. Hiking in a heatwave can lead to heat exhaustion, which can be extremely dangerous. So, if possible, reschedule your hike on those very hot days.

2. Bring Some Sort Of Fan

If you can not reschedule your hike, then it is best to go into it as prepared as possible. One way to do that is to bring a method to cool yourself down. Fans are an excellent option for this. You can have a small handheld electric one, but even a paper fan will do the trick. Just something as simple as letting the air move against you in a gentle breeze can do wonders for cooling you down.

3. Wet Your Wrists And Ankles

When hiking in a heatwave, you need to keep your body cool. One of the best ways to do that is by keeping your wrists and ankles cool. It can be as simple as wetting a paper towel or washcloth with cool water and placing it on your wrists, ankles, and the back of your neck. This will help bring down your body temperature and help prevent you from experiencing heat exhaustion.

4. Train For It Through Careful Exposure

You know how you train for a marathon or for a polar plunge? The same principle applies to hiking during a heatwave. Backpacker shares that "heat tolerance is something you develop." You can develop it through "careful exposure and consistent training, to adapt to heat so you can still perform when the mercury is high."

5. Know The Signs And Symptoms

One of the best ways to avoid heat exhaustion is to recognize its signs. That way, if you start to experience some of them during your hike, you can react appropriately. Some symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, a weak and rapid pulse, nausea, and confusion. If you are hiking during a heatwave and begin to experience any of these symptoms, you must act quickly.

6. Stay Hydrated

This tip is honestly important no matter what weather you are hiking in. However, if you are hiking during a heatwave, it becomes even more imperative. Ensuring that you get enough hydration can mean the difference between life and death. Additionally, being properly hydrated is one of the best ways to avoid heat exhaustion. So, ensure that you pack plenty of water for your journey.

7. Understand The Importance Of Electrolytes

While water is great, you sweat out more than just that liquid. When you sweat, you are also losing electrolytes. Cleveland Clinic shares that "They help your body regulate chemical reactions, maintain the balance between fluids inside and outside your cells, and more." When on your hike, you want to ensure that you are replenishing your electrolytes as well. You can do this through food and electrolyte drinks.

8. Wear Proper Clothing

The type of clothes you wear can make or break you. While most people take this into consideration for cold-weather hiking, many often forget about it for warmer weather. People often make the mistake of thinking, Oh, it's a heatwave, so I will wear barely any clothes to help keep myself cool. That is actually the opposite of what you want to do. If you expose too much skin, you increase the risk of sunburn. You want to wear loose, breathable clothing that shields you from the sun while also allowing you to stay cool. Additionally, Americanhiking.org shares that you should "wear clothes that wick moisture away from the body (avoid cotton)."

9. Shade Is Your Best Friend

Another relatively self-explanatory way to avoid heat exhaustion when hiking in a heatwave is to stick to the shade. Not only will it help keep you cool, but it also helps protect you from sunburn. Stay in the shade as much as possible during your hike and take breaks as needed.

10. Be Prepared For Treatment

In addition to knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion, it is essential to know the treatments for it as well. Once you notice any of the symptoms, begin treatment right away. Treatment for heat exhaustion depends on the severity. If it is in the beginning stages, any of the following should help: drink water with electrolytes, eat high-energy foods, rest in shade for 30-45 minutes, and cool the body with cool water. If nausea or vomiting persists or prevents the intake of fluids, then that individual needs to be rushed to the hospital.