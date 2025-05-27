Terrifying Footage Shows Passengers Panic As Their Plane Is Struck By Extreme Weather

I am not a great flier, which is ironic, given how much I travel. However, I am always a little anxious. Something about not being in control and the fear of falling thousands of feet to my death always has me a bit on edge. However, even the most confident fliers would have been anxious in this scenario. Terrifying footage reveals the dramatic moment when passengers screamed for their lives as extreme weather struck their plane.

Terrifying Footage Shows Plane As It Is Struck By Extreme Weather

Flight 9P842/FJL842 gave passengers a ride they are likely never to forget. While some turbulence is expected on a flight, I doubt any of the passengers expected what they endured. A video shared on Instagram shows the harrowing moment when a storm violently shakes the plane.

As the plane endures the extreme weather, passengers grip their seats and hold on for dear life. Screams begin shattering the air. The caption of the video shares that the plane was en route from Karachi (KHI) to Lahore (LHE) on Saturday when it was caught in a severe storm. The pilot attempted to land the plane at Allama Iqbal International Airport but was forced to go around due to adverse weather conditions. Then, following instructions from air traffic control, the pilot turned the aircraft around and flew back to Karachi, where it landed safely.

Recalling The Terrifying Encounter

If you thought that nail-biting clip was scary to watch, imagine having endured it. The NY Post shares personal accounts from passengers aboard the plane. When speaking to Jam Press, one of them shared, "It felt like we were caught inside a cyclone." However, it turns out that the extreme weather the plane endured was not a cyclone but rather powerful winds and a severe sandstorm.

Another passenger admitted that it was one of the scariest moments of their lives, that 10-12 minutes of turbulence seemed to stretch on for eternity. Again, speaking to Jam Press, this passenger shared their experience. "At first, everything seemed normal, but as soon as we touched the ground, the plane was swallowed by a sandstorm. Within seconds, we were airborne again." I cannot imagine the fear. Typically, once we land on the ground, my flying anxiety ends, but in this case, it seems it was just the beginning.

From there, the passenger recalls the harrowing experience once they were airborne again. "The plane was being thrown around violently; visibility was gone," they shared. Luckily, it appears that inclement weather did not harm anyone or cause severe damage to the aircraft. Shout out to the pilot for their incredible handling of the plane during those extreme weather conditions.