6 Things You Should Never Take With You When Hiking

With the weather warming, spring in full bloom, and summer approaching, there's never been a better time to go hiking. While it always pays to be prepared before hitting the trail, there is such a thing as being too prepared. Generally, you should avoid overpacking for a hike. If you're the type, who always wonder if you'll need this or that then we have you covered. Here are 6 things you can definitely leave at home when hiking.

6. Valuables

This one seems a bit like a no brainer. But don't take valuables with you on the trail. Generally, I advise that you live by the rule that you shouldn't bring anything on your hike that you wouldn't want to lose. So, those rings, that necklace, that fancy Kindle Fire? Just leave them at home. If you're married like I am, I suggest wearing a silicone band. You wouldn't want your wedding band slipping off your finger while hiking.

5. Cameras

Speaking of valuables, that includes your camera as well. Cameras are very expensive! Just the body alone can cost hundreds of dollars on the low end. The lenses are a ballpark all their own. But outside of price, you will want to avoid bringing a camera because it's extra weight and one more thing to keep up with. Sure, take a camera if you're going for a short hike, but if you're planning to go several hours or days into the woods, leave the camera at home. Phones are more than adept at taking wildlife photography these days.

4. Heavy Clothing/Excess Clothing

When it comes to hiking, less is more. If you're planning on roughing it for a week, then you have to accept that you're probably not going to be your freshest. Sure, bring a change of clothes for an emergency. But you should avoid bringing too many excess clothes. It will only weigh you down while you're hiking.

3. Books

If you want to sit and read a book, then stay home. The joys of hiking is embracing nature and the moment. When it comes to hiking, you're going to be wanting to try to cover large distances. That means you're not going to have a lot of downtime. And if you do have any downtime, it will probably be resting or setting up camp. That book is just a waste of space.

2. Folding Chair

There's no need to bring a folding chair. That's just dead weight that you have to carry. Nature has plenty of nooks and crannies for you to sit and rest on while taking a break from hiking. Save your shoulders some rest and leave the folding chair at home.

1. Too Much Food And Water

Look, I get it! You want to be prepared. You're in the woods, and you never know what might happen. But the opposite of too little food and water is too much food and water. These can easily weigh down your pack and slow you down. Bring enough for the emergency and keep stock, but avoid overpacking on water and food.