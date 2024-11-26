Hiking Guide Has Too Close For Comfort Encounter With Grizzly In Viral Video

If you are going to go hiking in the wilderness you need to be prepared to meet local wildlife. Although I don't care how much you prepare. I feel like no one is every fully prepared to come face to face with a grizzly bear. Well, for one small hiking group that is exactly what happened. Watch this epic video of their hiking guide as she has a close encounter with a grizzly bear.

Hiking Guide Has Close Encounter With Grizzly Bear

A small group was enjoying their day with their hiking guide in British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest when they had a surprise encounter. While I am sure the group was prepared to see grizzly bears on their hike, I doubt any of them expected to get so close to one. In the video, a grizzly can be seen tearing through the water towards the group.

After waking from hibernation, it only has one thing on its mind — food. Luckily this group was with an experienced hiking guide who knew just how to handle the situation. She got down into a crouched position and placed herself between the bear and the rest of her group.

Then, she spoke calmly to the bear. In the video you can hear her say, " Oh no, you can't come this way okay?" as the bear tries to come closer to her and the group. The grizzly pauses and looks around. Then, seemingly having understood she changes directions. "You're alright, good girl," the hiking guide soothes the bear as she trots off.

While this hiking guide had a close encounter with a grizzly I am sure it is a moment that she and her group will never forget. This video is another example of why you never want to go hiking in bear country alone. If you ever plan on going hiking be sure to be with a seasoned professional that way you are prepared for an unexpected encounters.