Grizzly Bear Has Very Human Reaction To Seeing Snowflakes In Adorable Video

When thinking of winter and bears, I don't know about you but a very specific image comes to my mind. One of a super chunky bear, curled up inside of a warm cave, fast asleep. After all bears hibernate during winter, or so we have been told. What I never imagined was watching as a grizzly bear had a very human reaction to seeing snowflakes falling from the sky. However this adorable viral video shows just that.

Adorable Video Shows Grizzly Bear Have Human Reaction To Seeing Snowflakes

What do you do when you see snowflakes falling from the sky? Me personally, I stand their like a fool with my tongue out trying to catch them. Apparently, this grizzly bear and I have some things in common. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared a video of the bear's reaction to seeing snowflakes on their Instagram, and it is just too cute. The big fluffy boy, named Emmett, is lounging against a snow bank, seemingly enjoying his life.

As the snowflakes begin to fall, he tilts his head back, sticks out his tongue and gives them a little taste. He seems perfectly at ease as he relaxes in his winter wonderland. The caption reads, "10/10 snowflake catching technique, Emmett. Very comfy. Very efficient."

People across the internet loved how this grizzly bear had a very human reaction to the snow. One user commented, "He looks beary comfortable." Another added, "This video made my day." A third chimed in, "When you've survived countless winters and you finally decided to treat yourself to the ultimate bearcation."

Why Is Emmett Not Hibernating?

While we all assume that bears hibernate during the winter, apparently that is not true for all bears. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared the following statement with PEOPLE.

"In winter, grizzlies tend to slow down. Recent scientific studies reveal that grizzlies in the wild don't hibernate, contrary to popular belief."

So while Emmett may be slower, hence his comfy and relaxed pose, he is still very much awake and enjoying life. The zoo continued to explain that "some larger animals like grizzly bears, raccoons, and skunks can gain enough weight to carry them through the cooler season without hibernation." We are happy to see that Emmett the grizzly bear is enjoying life and humoring us with his human reactions.