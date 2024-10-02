Don't Make Common Deadly Mistake Next Time You Go Hiking

Hiking can be a relaxing activity. Exposing you to the many beautiful scenes that nature has to offer. However, it can also be deadly. From choosing the wrong hiking equipment, to taking a trail that is too advanced, there are often mistakes that are made that can be deadly. However, there is one common mistake that proves to be more deadly than the rest. Read on to learn the most common deadly mistake people make while hiking, as well as how to avoid it.

Most Common Deadly Mistake While Hiking

While there are various mistakes you can make while going on a hike, none are worse than this one. The most common deadly mistake to make while going hiking is going alone. Although it may not seem like a big deal, especially if you are an experienced hiker, the risk remains the same.

There are many dangers in the hiking world. From falling on rough terrain and injuring yourself, to encountering potentially dangerous wildlife, there is always the chance of a terrifying encounter. If you are alone, there is no one to assist you. Outdoor Life shared the many risks of hiking alone.

They state, "Without a buddy, there's no one to go for help if you become immobilized. Without a partner, predators will take more interest in you. Without a friend, you may not get a tourniquet on fast enough." With all of these risk factors it hopefully makes you think again before making this common deadly mistake while hiking.

Preventative Measures

Luckily, this most common deadly mistake while hiking can easily be avoided. Whenever you want to go for a hike, be sure to call a friend. If your friends are not available social media can be your best friend. Try joining a local group in your area that has fellow hikers.

There is safety in numbers and having a buddy with you can be the difference between life and death on your next hiking adventure. There will be someone there to help you tend to an injury. Someone there to help fend off predators or someone there to call for help.

So, the next time you are planning a hiking trip be sure to avoid this common deadly mistake and call a friend.