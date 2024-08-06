Top 5 States To Go Hiking In According To New Study

If you are an outdoor enthusiast, then you probably enjoy a good hike. Incredible views, fresh air, and local wildlife are all main factors that contribute to a quality hike. If you are looking for the best place to go on a hike, this new study has got you covered. Here are the top 5 states to go hiking in the United States. Let's see if your state makes it on the list!

Top 5 States To Go Hiking In

If you are looking for the best hiking spots in the United States, this article will provide you with a list. While we will be using the study, which The Sacramento Bee claimed "evaluated states based on factors including scenic beauty, elevation gain, and the number of hiking trails," we will also add our criteria. We will be judging these hiking states based on the following criteria:

Scenic Views

Terrain and Trail Difficulty

Accessibility and Location

Wildlife and Natural Features

Amenities and Facilities

According to the study, California is one of the best hiking states in the nation, but Colorado took the number one spot. Let's see how the study's stats compare to our own comprehensive list.

1. Colorado

Colorado ranks first on the list because it consistently ranks in the top three in various ratings. In The Green Brand's rankings, it came in first with a score of 79.8 out of 100. It also ranked number one in Kuru Footware's rankings. Finally, World Population had it ranked at the number two spot with a score of 92 out of 100.

Colorado takes the number one spot because it hits all of our five categories beautifully. It is known for its diverse landscapes and decent weather with low precipitation, thus aiding its many scenic views. The Green Brand study mentions how "the state boasts the highest number of trails at 5,000 and the second-longest total trail length at 11,516 miles." With all those trails to choose from, it is no wonder that many are "very easy and others are wheelchair accessible," according to Accessible Nature.

With multiple state parks, the Colorado National Monument, and the Grand Mesa National Forest, Colorado also has no shortage of incredible wildlife and stunning natural features to enjoy. Finally, many of their state parks have wonderful facilities.

2. California

California also consistently ranked high, so it is no wonder it is considered one of the top 5 states to go hiking. It took the second spot in The Green Brand's ratings, the second spot in Kuru's ratings, and the first spot in World Population's ratings with a score of 95. California includes many scenic hiking views, complete with waterfalls, mountains, and even beaches. This coastal state has no shortage of natural beauty. There is no shortage of trails, either!

Kuku Footware's study shows that California has an incredible 12,835 trails (even more than Colorado), with 27 percent of them being considered easy. However, they get more precipitation than Colorado, so weather can affect the views and the terrain. The trails can also be a bit more intense. Even so, this state does offer many accessible and wheelchair-friendly trails and national parks.

Some of the main natural features that draw in visitors every year are Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks. California is also home to Death Valley National Park, Kings Canyon National Park,, and many others. All of these parks are complete with amenities and facilities

3. Washington

Next on the list of the top five states to go hiking is Washington. Washington took fourth on The Green Brand's list and eighth on Kuru's list. However, it ranked third on the World Population list with a score of 90. While Washington may offer fewer trails than some of our other states, it does not hold back on beauty. All Trails claims, "No matter what you're looking for, you can find a diverse range of the best hiking trails in Washington to suit your needs."

Kuku's research tells us that this state still holds 4,161 trails, with 33 percent of them being considered easy. All Trails goes further into detail, explaining that this state offers "311 wheelchair-friendly trails with helpful accessibility guidance." Washington also doesn't lack in the wildlife department. If you are hiking there, you have the potential to see deer, elk, bears, mountain goats, and more.

Finally, this state is teeming with history and incredible sights, like the Lewis and Clark Trail. Like many of our other states, it also has no shortage of facilities.

4. Utah

Utah is fourth on our list of the top five states to go hiking in. The Green Brand has Utah at fifth, Kuku in sixth place, and World Population had it fourth with a score of 88. With just 3,224 trails, you may think Utah doesn't have much to offer. However, this state has many stunning sights. It has a plethora of stunning national parks and scenic bypasses, all offering incredible views.

Some of those parks include Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and Zion National Park. With 24 percent of their trails being considered easy, it also offers accessibility to various fitness levels. You will also be sure to encounter various wildlife when visiting Utah. Zion National Park alone has 68 mammal species living there. Also, with the plethora of parks, there are a ton of amenities and facilities.

5. Montana

Finally, Montana was rated respectively in the following studies. The Green Brand, ninth, Kuku, fourth, World Population, fifth with a score of 86. While this state may surprise some because of its lower rankings in one of the studies, Montana definitely deserves its spot on the top 5 states to go hiking.

If you want scenic views, Montana is full of them. Home to the incredible Glacier National Park, this state has all sorts of scenic hiking trails with views of glaciers, lakes, and mountains. 23 percent of its 1,508 trails are considered easy, making them accessible to a variety of hikers. Montana also gets far less rain than states like California, meaning you are more likely to have better hiking weather.

Montana also has one of the highest concentrations of wildlife. Some popular animals that you may find are moose, mountain goats, bison, and even prairie dogs. Finally, as with the rest of our states, facilities and amenities are in no short supply.