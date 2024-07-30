Police Seeking Suspects Who Set Off Fireworks And Caused A Wildfire In California

Wildfires are terrifying and often leave mass destruction behind. While they can occur from natural causes, that was not the case with the most recent California wildfire. Police have determined illegal fireworks to be the culprit behind the California wildfire that spread wide and destroyed at least six homes. Police are seeking suspects connected to this firework activity.

California Wildfire Causes Damage And Evacuation

This California wildfire that was started by illegal fireworks was further fueled by the heatwave that has been happening in the region. According to USA Today, the fire "spread over 500 tinder-dry acres" and "more than 1,500 Riverside residents were driven from their homes." This disruptive fire injured two people and affected at least seven homes in the area. Riverside Mayor, Patricia Lock Dawson, highlighted the consequences of this choice.

She states, " In just 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of $11 million." That is a steep price for a few moments of a firework display. Not to mention the price that people paid with their homes, belongings, and safety. The mayor also discloses that there is video surveillance of the incident and that they have captured footage of the culprits. The video shows that there are three suspects, as they are seen fleeing from the scene of the crime.

In addition to being caught fleeing on camera, there is also footage of the suspects speaking with homeowners near where the fire was occurring. One homeowner alerted the suspects that police were called on them.

Why Fireworks Are Illegal In California

Despite the personal injuries that setting off fireworks causes each year, they are illegal for other reasons. According to Ready for Wildfire, they also cause millions of dollars in property damage and increase the risk of wildfires. That was clearly the case with this most recent California wildfire. What seemed like a fun idea for the three suspects, turned out to be an uprooting event in many people's lives. Some families lost everything, it is truly sad.

Additionally, the California wildfire did not just affect the immediate area. While those in the closest vicinity were hit the hardest, the air quality became unhealthy in various other regions. Some of those regions include North Dakota, Montana, and Colorado. Now, there are thousands of firefighters out there battling the more than 1 million acres of burning land.