Disney Marathon Runner Passed Out From Heat Exhaustion Day Before Collapsing And Dying At Race

While authorities are still investigating what caused a Disney runner to die, it's possible that heat played a factor in the young man's death. Temperatures were in the triple digits on the day that he died. In fact, he even complained about the heat shortly before his death.

Bobby Graves died after running the Disney Halloween Half-Marathon at Disneyland in Southern California. After running 13 miles, the runner sadly went into cardiac arrest and passed last weekend. Those who worked the marathon noticed symptoms before. Graves clutched at his chest after finishing the race. Workers quickly called for paramedics to assist the young runner.

Sadly, the 33-year-old ended up going into full cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel tried to save his life, rushing him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he died about an hour later. Authorities said they were "not aware of any underlying or previous medical issues that Mr. Graves may have been dealing with." The exact cause of his death remains a mystery. His family is asking for "the space and opportunity they need to make the upcoming arrangements necessary for such an incredible loss, and to join with us in prayer for peace that surpasses all understanding."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

But Graves complained about the heat in the day before the race. Despite having the race early in the morning, it was still a scorcher outside. Graves posted a video talking about the heat. At the time, he was out walking his dog. He mentioned that he passed out from heat exhaustion, adding: "I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning."

Runner Dies

Someone has since deleted the video. Southern California saw record temperatures over that weekend. There was a heat advisory in effect for the state. On the day of the race, it was only 73 degrees that morning, however. So, the runner didn't face the extreme temps that came later in the day. It begs the question if his heat spell the day previous played a role in his death.

Following his passing, a Disneyland rep mourned the runner. The company is "deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Graves was a big fan of the park. In a video shortly before the race, he warned his fellow racers.

"If you're running this weekend, remember it will be HOT!" Graves wrote in the caption. "Stay hydrated and listen to your body. Good luck to all the runners!"