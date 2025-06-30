Hero Pilot Saves Thousands Of Unwanted Animals In Heartwarming Story

This man truly is a hero. I have a special soft spot in my heart for animals, and anyone who dedicates their lives to saving them. Michael Schneider has been saving cats and dogs for as long as he can remember. When he was just six years old, he and his family rescued animals from the SPCA, a no-kill shelter in Briarcliff Manor, Westchester County. Now, this hero pilot saves thousands of unwanted animals from high in the sky.

Hero Pilot Saves Thousands Of Unwanted Animals

While most pilots are flying people to their vacation destinations, this pilot has some extra special cargo. From saving the bird with the broken wings to flying dogs across the country, Schneider has a real passion for saving animals. But how did this hero pilot start his path of saving thousands of unwanted animals? It all began by combining his two favorite things, saving animals and skydiving. After realizing his two passions, he chose to become a commercial pilot.

The NY Post shares that in 2015, Schneider founded "the airborne angels group Pilots to the Rescue." The group is "a transportation nonprofit that saves at-risk animals in need of relocation and shuttles them from overcrowded and under-resourced shelters to partner rescues where they can be in a safer environment." You may be surprised how many animals require this service. According to the Post, Schneider and his team have currently flown on 313 missions, saving 4,488 animals.

The hero pilot told the Post, "I wanted to do something of substance with this pilot's license that I worked so hard to achieve." I would say he succeeded.