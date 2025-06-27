Homeward Bound: Dog Hates Groomers So Much He Escapes And Flees Home

If you have a dog, I'm sure you know what things they like and dislike. Some hate baths, some love treats; it varies from dog to dog. However, one place that many dogs are not keen on is the groomers. While most may just whine or fidget, some show their displeasure in more noticeable ways. For example, one mini Bernadoodle named Felix decided to make a run for it. Learn how the nervous dog escapes the groomers.

Nervous Dog Escapes Groomers And Flees Home

Felix the dog is not a fan of the groomers. While getting the jitters is a typical reaction for him, he decided to up the ante this last time. The mini Bernadoodle decided to make a run for it, and everyone watched in shock as the dog successfully escaped the groomers and fled home. However, the run home was no easy feat. Felix and his family lived over a mile from the groomers. I suppose fear is the best fuel, as the dog had no issue making it home.

Felix's owner shared the video footage of his return on TikTok. Felix can be seen approaching the home, looking a bit terrified. Upon seeing that the door is closed, he begins to turn in a circle and settles himself on the patio right in front of the porch. Luckily for Felix, the mail carrier arrived shortly after that. Af fits Felix seemed skittish around the new person, no doubt fearing he would take him back to the groomers. However, when he noticed the mailman going towards the door, he trotted behind at a safe distance.

Noticing the dog's behavior, he decided to ring the bell and alert the homeowner of Felix's presence. As soon as the front door opened, Felix happily trotted inside, happy to be reunited with Mom and safe from the groomers. People Magazine shared some of the owner's sentiments. They wrote, "I stayed home in case someone found him, and I'm lucky I did." That good boy knew just where to run to. I am sure it will be awhile before he has another grooming experience.