Elderly Dog Protects Owner After A Full Grown Bear Breaks Into Monrovia, California Home

We really don't deserve dogs, do we? An elderly dog proved why he was man's best friend, protecting his sleeping owner from a full-grown bear.

Despite being vastly outmatched, the poor pup didn't back down from the challenge. The dog barked up bravery and defended its home from the very large, probably hungry burglar. The bear had broken into the home while the owner slept. But the entire thing was caught on camera.

Fortunately, owner Zoe Cadman lived to see another night. And it's all thanks to her 17-year-old dog named Doodle. A bear broke through the screen door of their Monrovia home. It then proceeded to move around inside the home for 20 minutes.

Doodle immediately began barking at the animal. The bear tried to poke its head through the door and tried to attack the dog. But Doodle managed to dodge its claws, fortunately. There was an awkward pause between the two animals. The bear probably never saw a dog, and vice versa. The two almost touched noses.

But Doodle began barking again and scurried away from the animal. This probably saved his life.

"We've seen this bear come by a couple of times," said Lilly Martinez, who lives near there. "It not only went in to our neighbor right next door, but into the neighbor's house two doors down; into their kitchen, eating ice cream and pizza, and apparently getting into the pool."

Eventually, Cadman woke up and found that the bear had ransacked her home. Somehow, it had even opened the fridge. Fortunately, the bear had left the home by then. But home video, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles, revealed the whole story. Otherwise, I'm not sure that anyone else would have believed it.

"It's part of living up here. We're really close to the mountains and they were here first. But luckily, knock on wood, they've all been really friendly coming through here," Austin Hart, who lives in the area, told the outlet.

Thankfully, in this case, man's best friend was looking out for its owner.