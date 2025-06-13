Alexander, Arkansas Teen Mauled To Death After Trying To Feed Pack Of Starving Dogs

An Alexander, Arkansas teen has sadly died. They say no good deed goes unpunished. Sadly, the teen was mauled to death by a pack of starving dogs she was trying to feed.

The teen noticed the malnourished animals and wanted to help. Sadly, 15-year-old Makayla Fortner died when 30 to 40 starving dogs attacked her. KATV reported on the devastating incident. According to the outlet, Fortner and her mother tried to help the animals after noticing them starving. But instead, the dogs attacked the teen.

Neighbor Ralph Murphy opened up about officers arriving on the scene.

"I watched a Saline County deputy come out and go up to the fence, and a bunch of dogs ran up to the fence," Murphy told the outlet. "He pulled out his pistol and shot into the ground twice, and the dogs ran. Then he walked over and looked down and turned around and walked back. Then I moved and saw a body on the ground."

Dogs Kill Teen

This comes after neighbors had complained for months about the pack of dogs. However, officers said there was nothing they could do. "I had called Saline County, and they sent a deputy and said that there's not any animal control in the county and there's nothing that they can do," Murphy told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Heidi Clay said that the animals often frightened the youth in the area. She said, "No one wanted to let their children walk to and from the bus stop."

"When they moved in, all the neighbors were very upset. They moved in with a huge amount of dogs and a large amount of broken vehicles," Clay told the outlet. "This was a beautiful young girl who lost her life because these people did not properly take care of their dogs and have a hoarding issue."

Ultimately, officers seized and euthanized 14 dogs from the property. The community is mourning the loss of the teen, according to a GoFundMe.

"Her smile could light up a room, and her laughter was the kind that made others feel instantly at ease," the fundraising page reads. "She is deeply loved by her family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."