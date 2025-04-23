Body Of Diver Found After Getting Mauled To Death In Rare Shark Attack

Sadly, the search for a missing diver has ended how we all feared. The man was mauled to death in a rare shark attack in front of horrified beachgoers. Now, search and rescue have found his body.

This comes after he was attacked by a shark on April 21 while swimming off the coast of Hadera. He had been missing since the shark attack. One person commented, "I started recording and saw they were sharks. They got within 164 to 328ft of the shoreline, which caused panic among swimmers. Still, some tried to approach them despite the lifeguard's clear orders to get out of the water. The sharks moved from south to north, did a sort of 'dance,' and eventually disappeared."

Sadly on Tuesday, search and rescue located the man's remains.

"Several findings have been sent for testing and we await the results. We are committed to doing everything we can to bring closure to the family," Israel's police spokesman, Aryeh Doron, said, per The Times.

Shark Attack Victim

Authorities confirmed that they managed to locate the body of the missing man after the sharks attack.

"After a day and a half of intensive effort, we have found what appears to be part of the missing person," Deputy Fire Chief Doron Almashali said, per the outlet.

"Naturally, these findings must undergo thorough examinations by the Israel Police and the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute," Almashali continued. "We will continue working to confirm that we have indeed found the missing individual."

The fire chief explained how they were able to find the man's remains.

Almashali added, "We conducted our search pattern based on careful analysis of underwater currents, and it was precisely in that area where the remains were discovered. I sincerely hope we have indeed found the diver who was attacked by the sharks."

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel also commented on the shark attack on Tuesday.

It wrote, "Every winter, a unique phenomenon occurs in Israel in which sharks and rays gather at the outlet of the warm waters of the power stations. In the case of such a fascinating and public-attracting phenomenon, it would be appropriate to take conservation and safety measures for the public, but over the years, chaos has developed in the area.'