Man's Surprising Reaction To Get Attacked By A Shark In Area Known For Alligator Encounters

A Florida man got more than he bargained for when he went fishing in the Everglades. Although the area is known for alligators, he was bitten by a shark.

It was a surprise attack, but the injured man's reaction was even more surprising. Despite being airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, the man appeared to be in good spirits. He was awake and smiled for the news cameras as hospital crew wheeled him inside. The man even flashed a peace sign with his uninjured hand.

His other hand was covered in bandages from the shark attack. Although the Everglades is known for alligators, there are several shark species including bull sharks in the freshwater as well. It's not the first time something like this has happened in the Everglades. In 2023, a shark bit a fisherman after washing his hands in the water.

Surprise Shark Attack

He got more than he bargained for after being pulled into the water. Local fisherman Michael Russo, whose friend was the injured fisherman, spoke out after that incident, saying, "Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had. It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some, despite our best efforts. After releasing a snook, Nick washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large [lemon] shark."

"The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration," he added.

Meanwhile, other locals are warning about shark attacks in Florida. Fishermen describe the area as potentially dangerous due to the presence of the fish. Florida is the shark attack capital of the world after all.

"I could show you a dozen places where there are packs of these lemon sharks lurking below. We can't fish in those areas anymore because it's so bad. Anywhere from the size of the one in this video to 250lbs plus," Captain Mike Venezia said. "All it takes it 'two seconds' and a lapse of judgement to find yourself in a dangerous situation."