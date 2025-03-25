Epic Crocodile Alligator Fight In The Everglades Finally Settles Debate On Which Reptile Would Win

When asked the difference between a crocodile and an alligator I always have a humorous response. One will see you later, and one will see you in awhile. However, these two reptiles seem to have a lot of similarities as well. So much so that many people have wondered what would happen if these two apex predators went head to head. Now, thanks to a video in the Everglades we don't have to wonder anymore. Check out what happens when a crocodile and alligator fight.

Crocodile And Alligator Fight In The Everglades

A parkgoer caught some epic footage while visiting the Everglades. The footage shows the two large reptiles hissing and snapping at one another on a sidewalk. At first, the alligator begins to scurry away, dropping itself off of the slight curb. The crocodile is close behind, snapping its jaws the entire way.

The alligator begins to slowly saunter off, trying not to draw attention to itself. However, the crocodile cannot be deterred. It walked side by side with the alligator and eventually took a nip at its neck. The alligator made a disgruntled sound and went in the opposite direction, but the crocodile wasn't finished yet.

It lunged at the alligator again but this time, the alligator was ready. Crocodile and alligator engaged in a heated battle. Jaws were snapping, tails were swinging, it was madness it the Everglades. However eventually the alligator had had enough. In a quick pivot it turned and snapped its jaws on top of the crocodile's mouth.

Despite its clear warning, the crocodile was looking for bloodshed. It continued its assault on its fellow reptile, until eventually both slithered off into the bushes.

So Who Was The Victor?

In this particular fight both the crocodile and the alligator were formidable opponents. Although both got in some quality strikes I would argue that the alligator won in this case. It was the only one that got a firm hold on its opponent. However on average, in the case of crocodile vs alligator, the odds are in favor of the crocodile.

Not only is the crocodile typically larger in size but it also has a stronger bite force. Additionally, they tend to be the more aggressive of the two. Finally, if the battle is on land, the crocodile has an easier time moving around. As you could see in the video, while the alligator had to slide along the ground, the crocodile could walk freely.

So there you have it, while the alligator got in a few good shots this round, ultimately it is the crocodile who would emerge victorious.