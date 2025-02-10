Crocodile Kills Mother Then Mauls To Death Son Who Tried To Retrieve Her Body

In a horrific scene, a crocodile killed not only a mother but also her son. Both were attacked and killed by the vicious animal in Indonesia. The woman's son died while trying to retrieve his mother's body and prevent the animal from devouring it.

64-year-old Alvina Doki had been washing her family's clothes in the nearby Ledewero River. That's when she was attacked and killed by the animal, according to Daily Mail. Her husband, Gabriel Sinyo, barely had time to react before the croc clamped its jaws around the woman and dragged her into the river.

Henry Novika Chandra, commissioner of the regional police, said, "The victim was attacked by a crocodile while washing clothes. Currently, her body has not been found. Our members together with the local community are still continuing the search. Hopefully, the victim's body will be found soon."

Later, volunteers searched the river for the woman's body. Among them was the woman's son, Wilsilius Lomi. The 35-year-old was searching alone and trying to cover more area. That's when he encountered the crocodile that killed his mother. The animal quickly dragged him underwater and killed him.

Crocodile Attack

They found his body the next day.

Assistant Police Commissioner Yusuf Tarapadjang said, "We finally found Wilsilius' body about 500 meters from where he was attacked. His body had a number of claw and tear wounds. The body was intact, there were only wounds on the legs and stomach from being attacked by the crocodile."

So far, authorities haven't been able to find the mother's body. The story calls to mind a similar crocodile attack from December in the village of North Sumatra, Indonesia. A woman had similarly been near the water's edge. She had been feeling sick and trying to make herself feel better.

Resident Agustinus said, "I saw the crocodile attacking Nurhawati on the surface of the water. We shouted but it would not release her. It was a terrible sight, worse than any of the scenes of hell. Her blood was spilling into the water. Later on, the crocodile appeared with her body in its mouth. We went out in boats and fed chicken to crocodile, so it would eat that instead of her."