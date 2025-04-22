Diver Is Feared Dead After Being Mauled By Shark As Beachgoers Are Helpless To Watch

A diver is believed to be dead after being attacked by a shark in what is described as a rarity for the region. The incident happened off the coast of Israel in Hadera.

Horrified beachgoers could only watch from the safety of the shore as a diver flailed for help in the water. Sharks in the water attacked and presumably killed the diver. The diver had been further out at sea, too far away to help. The resulting attacks turned the water red. Before anyone could go to his aid, he disappeared under the water..

One person said, "I saw the diver in the depths of the water, he shouted, 'I'm bitten, I'm bitten' and waved his hands in the air. After a few minutes, sharks bit him - and suddenly he disappeared."

Shark Attack

It's an extremely rare occurrence for the region. There's only be 50 recorded shark attacks in the Mediterranean Sea since 1900. The Hadera Municipality Coastal Department spoke out following the shark attack. It said it was "conducting searches by jet ski to locate the diver and will continue to update as developments occur. We urge the public traveling in the area to avoid entering the water and contact with the sharks."

Meanwhile, police have also spoken out as well. They said, "A short time ago, officers from the Hadera Police Station and the Maritime Police were dispatched to the Hadera stream following reports from citizens who claimed they saw a shark attacking a diver in the water. Forces are en route, but no casualties have been located so far."

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel also commented on the shark attack.

It wrote, "Every winter, a unique phenomenon occurs in Israel in which sharks and rays gather at the outlet of the warm waters of the power stations. In the case of such a fascinating and public-attracting phenomenon, it would be appropriate to take conservation and safety measures for the public, but over the years, chaos has developed in the area.'

One person commented, "I started recording and saw they were sharks. They got within 164 to 328ft of the shoreline, which caused panic among swimmers. Still, some tried to approach them despite the lifeguard's clear orders to get out of the water. The sharks moved from south to north, did a sort of 'dance,' and eventually disappeared."