Bride Hooks A Massive Shark While Taking Wedding Photos In Surprising Moment

Well, that's certainly a wedding for the books, isn't it? A bride tied the knot and also hooked a massive shark that many anglers would be jealous of on her wedding day. Okay, so I don't know if it was her wedding day for sure, but I would like to imagine that it was.

Talk about an eventful day! Bride Miccala Toms proved what a catch she was by showing off her impressive fishing skills. She hauled up the large shark while in her wedding dress. It made for quite the video and also a story that they will remember for the ages. The bride thought that she would just take some cute wedding photos.

Toms had the unique idea of casting a line and fishing for the photos. It was a spot that her family enjoyed. She wanted to honor the family pastime of fishing by incorporating it into her wedding photos. She just didn't know how eventful it all would turn out. She pulled her haul on Saturday at Dundee Beach in Australia's Northern Territory.

Bride Hooks Shark

The couple proved that the couple who fish together, stays together! "I thought I was reeling in a big fish, and it happened to be a shark," said Toms. Her "bomb" fishing photos turned into an unforgettable moment.

Even decked in a wedding dress, the bride wasn't afraid to get her hands or dress dirty. After feeling the tug on the line, she began to reel and pull in the shark. At one point, she quite literally fell to the ground from the force of the shark. But fortunately, she had the support of her family and friends to help haul up the shark.

At one point, her groom Brodie even assisted in pulling in the fish. The two then posed for a photo unlike any other. As for the shark, its moment of terror ended quickly. They chose to release the fish back into the ocean. I guess it's true what they say, anything can happen on a wedding day. I should know, a hurricane hit during the middle of mine.