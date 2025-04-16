Fisherman Hooks A State-Record Pending Bluefin Tuna That's As Big As A Kayak

Fisherman David Esslinger and his friends have hooked a state-record pending bluefin tuna . The group were fishing off their 46-foot catamaran when they hooked the massive fish.

And we do mean massive. Just take a look at that picture above. The bluefin tuna is as big as a kayak . Taking to Facebook , Esslinger celebrated the accomplishment of the group. He said they couldn't have done this by himself, praising the team effort.

Bluefin Tuna Caught

He wrote, "As soon as I engaged the clicker again the Giant fish piled on again. That's when the first 3/4 spool run at 35 pounds of drag started. The whole team got in positions, clearing lines and the deck. Carson postioned the boat and the battle began. I had to come to 45 pounds of drag on the tiagra to slow her down, which she responded with a race to the surface. Carson at the helm with Brad, TC, Jeff, and Colby keeping all communication from the cockpit to the helm in rapid working order we got the fish up to the surface in a little over an hour."

The fisherman explained that they were concerned they were going to lose the bluefin tuna at one point. They bunkered down and prepared for a fight on their hands. He wrote, "After several concerns of losing the fish when she charged the boat to spit the hook, we got a glimpse of the giant unidentified fish as we all saw the huge fish roll up in a wave and disappear in the trough. With TC over my shoulder, she made one more appearance and I knew I that point this was gonna be a fight."

But through it all, they came out on top of the bluefin tuna and managed to bring it onboard. He explained, "With shaking body and inoperable hands I made my way to the side of the boat and screamed with utter shock. WHAT a GIANT BLUEFIN. WE DID IT. The struggle to board the fish was short lived, with a team of American BADa——-'s like this we made quick work."