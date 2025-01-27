'Harpoon Hunters' Star Niko Chaprales Reveals The Most Challenging Part About Hunting Bluefin Tuna

There's a reason that bluefin tuna is so expensive. It's not an easy fish to catch and requires a certain grit. Harpoon Hunters star Niko Chaprales knows that all too well.

Speaking with Fox News, Captain Niko Chaprales opened up about hunting for bluefin tuna. He compared fishing for the catch to being a sniper.

"I think the toughest part of this industry... is just when you're going up on these fish, it's almost like, for me, time kind of slows down," he told Fox News Digital. "It's almost like a sniper waiting to take a shot. Your heart's pounding through your chest, and you have to make that decision on when to throw."

According to Chaprales, there's a lot of pressure when it comes to harpooning a tuna. Missing the bluefin means letting down not just yourself but also your entire crew as well. "There's plenty of days where you might only get one shot, so the pressure is definitely on you as the striker, and it's a big responsibility," added Chaprales.

Hunting For Tuna

The reality star and fishermen compared what he does to Wicked Tuna fishermen. Whereas the latter uses rods and reels, Chaprales and his crew depend on harpoons.

"The dichotomy of the two industries is quite drastic where, you know, on 'Wicked Tuna,' they use rods and reels and they go out to one spot and they kind of commit to a spot for the day and wait for the fish to come to them," Chaprales told Fox News Digital. "Whereas in the harpoon fishery, you know, we're out there and we're actively hunting the fish. So we're trying to find them. And then, you know, once we find them... we're holding the electric harpoon, and we're trying to get in that perfect spot to land a shot. So it's a very different style of fishery."

Meanwhile, Captain Joe Dion also weighed in that his crew gets to see all sorts of wildlife including tuna, sharks, dolphins, and whales.

They don't have to stay up on the surface. Certain atmospheric conditions allow for them to be comfortable up on the surface, and it's only a certain time of year," he explained. "So, finding them is the first challenge. And then, obviously, once we find them, we sneak up behind them and Captain Niko and Matt and myself, we have to throw the harpoon and try to hit them. So, anticipating when to throw is really difficult too. If you throw too early, you don't have a good chance because it's far too far away. And if you wait too long, one kick in the tail and they dart away. So it's tough."