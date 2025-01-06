Giant Tuna Is The Size Of A Motorcycle But Carries Even Bigger Price Tag

It is no secret, tuna are some big fish. The average tuna is between 3 and 10 feet but this most recent tuna puts them all to shame. The NY Post shared that this tuna was the size of a motorcycle, but if you want it it will cost you a lot more.

Giant Tuna Is The Size Of A Motorcycle

Recently, a giant tuna the size and weight of a motorcycle was caught and was sold to sushi restaurants around Tokyo. The NY Post shared that the sale "took place at the annual New Year auction at Toyosu Fish Market." This fish broke records with its incredible weight.

This giant of the sea came in at a whopping 608 pounds. With a weight like that, every restaurant wanted to get their hands on it. However, the Onodera Group emerged victorious. They paid 207 million yen for the massive fish — which equates to about 1.3 million dollars.

You could buy several motorcycles with that! Or an entire tuna boat! While that is a large sum of money, the Onodera Group is no stranger to paying high amounts for quality fish. In fact, they have been the top prize winner at the auction for multiple years now.

Similarly, they have consistently paid the most out of all participating groups for several years. Just last year they paid 114m yen, or $723,221.70 for the best tuna. It seems like if you want to enjoy high-quality tuna then the Onodera Group is where you need to go.

An Onodera Group official spoke with a news agency and shared their excitement at getting the giant tuna the size of a motorcycle. "The first tuna is something meant to bring good fortune," they said. Well, if the size of the tuna is any indication of the amount of good fortune, then I would say the Orondera Group is going to have one incredible year.