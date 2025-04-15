Kayaker Springs Into Action To Save Baby Seal From Fishing Line

If this baby seal could talk, that would be pretty weird, right? But if it could talk I'm sure it would be praising a kayaker for saving its life. The kayaking guide sprung into action to stop the animal from being strangled to death.

A fishing line had wrapped around the young pup's neck. The incident happened at Walvis Bay, Namibia. Kayaker SJ Louw realized the baby seal was in danger and immediately came to the animal's aid. He was able to cut the fishing line from the animal's neck. In a video that went viral, the kayaker held the seal pup in place with one hand. He used a pair of scissors to cut the line off the animal.

What he was doing with scissors remains a mystery. But it's thankful that he had them. He told the animal, "Let me get this off of you. It's almost over, don't worry." The kayaker was able to free the baby seal. The animal then made its way back into the ocean, free from danger. Speaking with People, the kayaker said its not the first baby seal he's came across.

Kayaker Saves Baby Seal

He explained, "While we kayak, we often find seals entangled in trawler line and many other dangerous items. The seal pups are very playful and curious animals by nature, so when they see these items floating around in the ocean, they start playing around with it. Even the other seal pups start getting in on the action, not even knowing how dangerous it actually is for them."

"Eventually, the lines find a way around their necks and, as the other pups carry on playing around, the line just keeps getting more constrictive. As guides who work with the seals, we will always try our best to help them and OCN (Ocean Conservation Namibia) does an excellent job in protecting them as well," his statement continued.

Fishing lines are just one dangers for the animal. They also face threats from commercial hunting as well as a changing environment as well. But in this case, the kayaker was able to save the day.