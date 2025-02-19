Mysterious Baby Seal Found In The Middle Of Connecticut City :Where Did It Come From?

While police officers are used to all sorts of frantic calls, some are truly bizarre. I am sure that this one took them by surprise. New Haven police got a bizarre but adorable call this past Sunday when they were called to remove a cute and cuddly animal from the road. What in the world was this little baby seal doing in the middle of Connecticut city?

Adorable Baby Seal Found In The Middle Of Connecticut City In The Road

The NY Post reports that "The seal was found at Chapel Street/East Street after being called in by a passerby about 2:20PM on Sunday." Police received the call when a concerned onlooker noticed the misplaced creature in the street. The passerby was concerned that the baby seal was injured, so they called the police for assistance. It was most definitely a rare sight. After all seals are marine mammals, and the center of a road in the middle of the city is a long way from the sea.

Officers waited with the baby seal, to ensure its safety, until it was transferred to Mystic Aquarium for rehabilitation. The NY Post checked in with the aquarium the following day and found that the adorable little seal is "recuperating" just fine.

How Did This Seal End Up In The Middle Of Connecticut City?

How this adorable baby seal ended up in the middle of Connecticut city is still a great mystery. Police officers joked "We assumed he was here to try the clam pizza." Sounds like a good enough reason to me. Connecticut is known for its pizza after all. Despite the mystery surrounding its appearance, everyone is just happy that the little marine mammal is safe.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment is the organization that transferred the baby seal to the aquarium, where it is now being treated with kindness and compassion. A spokesperson from the aquarium spoke to the NY Post about the seal's progress. They confirmed that "the gray seal is bright and alert." Additionally they shared that while he is still not eating on his own, he is "showing interest in fish." These are all good signs of health!