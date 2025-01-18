Determined Pizza Delivery Driver Hikes Through Winter Storm Only To Get A $2 Tip

Not since the first season of SpongeBob Squarepants have I seen a pizza delivery driver so disrespected. In Indiana, a pizza delivery driver walked more than a half a mile through a snowstorm. But the customer only gave him a $2 tip.

Connor Stephanoff works at Rock Star Pizza. He braved winter storm conditions to get the pizza on time. When the road was blocked by a crashed school bus, the pizza delivery driver decided to walk the last half mile on foot. Avon Police Department Lieutenant Richard Craig captured the sight on video.

"Did you get a good tip?" Craig asked, but the pizza delivery driver responded, "Two dollars." Actually, $2.15. The police officer was incensed at learning the news.

"Two dollars?" Craig exclaimed. "Are you kidding me? Cold-blooded! Two dollars. Look at this man. This man walked through hell and high water to deliver a pizza."

Pizza Delivery Driver Garners Big Tip

Deciding to take matters into his own hands for the pizza delivery driver, Craig took the story to social media.

"The delivery was about 1/4 mile past where the bus was blocking the street," Craig captioned under his video. "This young man did not allow this to discourage him. He didn't call his manager to complain, he didn't call the customer and tell them their $40 pizza order could not be delivered. Oh no. THIS MAN IS BUILT DIFFERENT."

"Any condition, anytime, anywhere. You will get your pizza," Stephanoff told WRTV.

In addition to giving Stephanoff $15, the police officer also set up a GoFundMe page for him as well. He ended up raising $16,000 for the young man.

"I think what makes this story resonate is that at one time or another, any of us who has worked in a customer service position, has been Connor," Rockstar Pizza wrote in a Facebook post. "We've gone over & above what anyone could ever ask of us, and the effort wasn't appreciated. If not for Officer Craig, this would have just been another delivery shift for Connor."

According to the restaurant, they gave employees the option to stay home from the winter storm. But Stephanoff still showed up.

"He's a great kid who works hard & we're so happy to have him," the restaurant added.