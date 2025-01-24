Woman Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Police Find 27 Dead Horses

A California woman is facing serious trouble after 27 horses died at several of her properties. Police have arrested the woman and charged her with animal neglect.

This comes after authorities "executed a search warrant in Clements, Calif., in regards to an ongoing animal neglect investigation." According to a Facebook post, they made a horrifying discovery. They discovered 27 dead horses across the properties.

"Multiple properties were searched. During the operation, several malnourished horses were discovered on the premises with limited access to any food or water and approximately 27 deceased horses were located," the sheriff's office added. They ended up rescuing 16 during their search. They are "now in the care of professionals at the Oakdale Equine Rescue who will ensure they receive proper nutrition, medical attention, and rehabilitation."

27 Horses Dead

However, the authorities also ended up euthanizing four horses that "had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect." They also ended up arresting owner Jan Johnson. She's at the San Joaquin County jail waiting charges on animal abuse, threatening a public official, criminal threats, and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

Authorities said they immediately began to treat the animals at the locations. They had a team of veterinarians with them. "Our Animal Services Officers, along with veterinarians who were at the scene, immediately began to triage and evaluate the condition of the horses," officers said of the investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities are currently evaluating the condition of current animals. "Animal services officers and veterinarians are still currently evaluating additional horses and animals due to the size of the property," authorities added. They said they are "committed to protecting the welfare of all animals in our community and will continue to investigate this matter."

Authorities thanked the Animal Services team "for their dedication and swift action in addressing this situation." At this time, it's unknown if Johnson is still in jail or if she got out on bond. It's a sad situation for the animals involved. Rarely do you see animal deaths on such a massive scale. Our hearts go out to the poor horses.