Viral Video Shows Who Would Really Win In Battle Of Horses Vs Wolves

A trail camera video caught a tense interaction shared by a pack of wolves and a herd of wild horses.

The video, which was shared recently on Facebook, was captured last year in Alberta, Canada. Subsequently, the video was shared by the "Help Alberta Wildies Society," which is a group dedicated to protecting and conserving Alberta's wild horse population. According to Whiskey Riff, the video has surpassed one million views on the society's Facebook page.

It is not rare for the group's trail cameras to capture some incredible scenes. With such a vibrant and abundant ecosystem to keep watch over, the wildlife interactions in Alberta can be second-to-none. In the video in question, a herd of wild horses is moving through an area together. Quickly, a single wolf moves into frame and begins to circle the horses. The herd begins to move with great intention. Suddenly, the larger, adult horses form a perimeter around a young foal. The single wolf is then joined by several other wolves. In a moment's notice, the herd of horses is nearly surrounded by a pack of wolves.

What happens next is incredible to watch. The young foal is protected by the adult horses in the herd. The herd moves in unison through the area, keeping the smaller wolves at bay. The wolves, of course, were hoping to steal a quick meal by singling out the foal. Regardless of their great efforts, the herd's focus on protecting the foal minimizes the threat posed by the pack of wolves.

It is a tale as old as time itself. The unique relationship shared between the hunter and hunted. For as long as animals live together in the wild, predators will hunt their prey. In this particular video, the efforts of the predators were not rewarded with a meal. Alas, the pack of wolves will surely try their luck again. It is in their DNA to do so. As predators, they must kill other critters to eat, and they must eat to survive.

Nature is certainly cruel, and videos like this are an unbelievable look at day-to-day life in Earth's most wild environments.