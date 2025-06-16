Pilot Explains Why Takeoff Is More Nerve-Wracking Than Landing, This Is Not Good For The Nerves

As an anxious flier, three things make me increasingly nervous. Those three things are takeoff, landing, and turbulence. I know all three of them are routine things on an aircraft; however, I can't help but notice them. I always get sweaty palms during all three of those events. However, after hearing what this pilot has to say, I think I may save all my nerves for takeoff now. Find out why, as this pilot explains, takeoff is more nerve-wracking than landing.

Pilot Explains This Shocking Truth: Takeoff Is More Nerve-Wracking Than Landing

Although I usually like to know that I am not alone in my feelings, I must admit that I was not thrilled to learn that pilots sometimes get nervous. After all, I want the person at the controls to feel utterly confident in their ability to both take off and land the aircraft safely. However, LadBible shares some stressful news: your pilots get nervous occasionally, too.

While this makes sense to me in severe storms or unlikely situations, it turns out they get nervous around a much more common occurrence, takeoff. This is especially nerve-wracking given the increase in aircraft incidents lately. Then again, perhaps that is why more pilots are getting the jitters. Luckily, there is one pilot, Captain Steve, who is answering all of the internet's burning questions. In one of his many videos, he addresses @coleuploads' burning question. They ask, "Are you more nervous taking off or landing typically?"

True to his personality, his first response is somewhat of a joke. LadBible shares that the captain responded with this funny retort. "Cole, it's Captain Steve, I'm not nervous." However, from there, he shared details on the things that can cause a pilot's nerves to spike. He admitted that most pilots are more nervous during takeoff than landing. Then he explains that it is because the airplane "is as heavy as it's going to be." Additionally, he adds, "The power is all the way up, and you're as slow as you're going to be." With that combination of factors it is no wonder your pilot may feel a little nervous.

Captain Steve then explains that once you are in the air, you can pull the power back, pick up your speed, and you start to get lighter; therefore, there is no need to be nervous. However, he is sure to let Cole and all his viewers know that while some pilots might get nervous, Captain Steve does not, even during the nerve-wracking takeoffs.