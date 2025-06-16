Passenger Becomes Potential Security Risk After Asking The Flight Attendant This Bizarre Question

Flight risk or just a nosey seatmate? That is the question one person was asking themselves after taking their red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale. Apparently, one of their fellow first-class passengers was a bit too interested in the security of the pilot. Naturally, this individual's curiosity sparked some concern. Find out the bizarre question he asked that made him a potential security risk.

Passenger Becomes Potential Security Risk After Asking Bizarre Question

Like most interesting stories, this one was shared on Reddit. The Delta Reddit page shared an inside look at the strange encounter that occurred on one of their aircraft. The post was shared by the passenger who was sitting in first-class seat 2B. They shared that the person in front of them, seat 1B, was the individual who asked the bizarre question. According to the post, the passenger said the following: "Hey, totally random question, but on my last couple of flights, I noticed the FAs did not block access to the galley when the pilot used the lavatory." Then he followed up with this bizarre question, "Is this a new procedure for you guys?"

While this may seem like a harmless question from a nosy passenger, it naturally struck a chord —and not a good one. After all, who is noticing when the pilot is using the lavatory, let alone on multiple flights? Additionally, if you did notice that the pilot had to relieve themselves, why are you concerned with how they are doing it and the protocol around it? Granted, I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps this person is a cautious flier, and they wanted to ensure that the pilot is always adequately protected. After all, without a pilot, your chances of landing the plane are slim. However, given how the conversation progressed, I am more inclined to agree with the flight attendant who was left uneasy.

The Conversation Continues

While asking that bizarre question alone may not have been enough to make the passenger a potential security risk, their commentary afterward definitely turned a few heads. After being asked that oddly specific question, the flight attendant went back and got the flight leader. Then the flight leader proceeded to go and have a conversation with the interested passenger. The Reddit Post shares the following from their discussion.

FA: I understand you were inquiring on access procedures for the flight deck? 1B: Oh yeah, I was just curious haha FA: OK well that's not something I can discuss with you. 1B: Oh excuse me, I didn't realize I wasn't able to ask questions. FA: I can answer most questions, but I cannot answer questions related to the security of the aircraft. 1B: Oh well that's weird, why is that? FA: Seriously? You know why. Don't you remember 9/11? We cannot talk about that stuff. So thank you for letting us know what you observed on your prior flights. [walks away]

Again, let's assume that this person was being curious. After the flight leader shares that they cannot disclose security details, you should drop the matter. I, for one, would be mortified that I had caused alarm. However, this passenger seemed irritated by the fact that they couldn't answer his questions. Similarly, I don't know anyone unaware of the events of 9/11, so I don't know where his confusion was stemming from.

Regardless, flight attendants took no chances with the passenger after he asked his bizarre question. Later during the flight, when the pilot did indeed need to relieve himself, they called over to the flight attendants from the rear to come and ensure the galley was blocked. Additionally, the post shared that one of the flight attendants stared directly at 1B the entire time. Whether to ensure he saw that they were following protocol, or to keep an eye on him, we do not know.