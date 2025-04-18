Internet Goes Berserk Over Super Smug CEO Bragging About First Class Seats

The internet is going berserk over a super smug CEO that was bragging about his first class seats. Apparently, people were not a fan of his supposed words of wisdom or his videos sharing highlights from his flight.

Super Smug CEO Uses Chat GPT To Assist In Bragging About First Class Seats

Typically, no one pays you any mind if you ride in first class. Sure, you may get the looks of envy as people walk past you to their economy seating, but typically they ignore you. Everyone minds their own business and they go about their separate ways. Well, this CEO took it upon himself to share his thoughts and what he thought were some words of wisdom on social media. While also highlighting the perks of flying first class.

Jake Bass, who lists himself as a CEO and founder on social media, just went viral. However, not in a positive way. The young CEO shared a post on X commenting on the cost of his first class tickets as well as an inspirational message. The post started with him saying, "Just flew my dad with me to Dubai. First class. Emirates. $50,000 flight. (A world away from the $1,200 I used to pay in economy.)" From there, he shared words of wisdom that he and the AI tool Chat GPT came up with together.

The rest of the post read:

470 passengers. Only 2 in First Class—us. I sat there thinking—what made our journey so different from the 468 behind us? Then I saw the pilot adjust our course by just 1° to avoid turbulence. Barely noticeable... But hours later, we were far off the original path. That's when it clicked: Just a slight change in direction with consistently, changes everything.

The Internet Reacts

While I am sure the young CEO was trying to be inspirational, the general public's opinion did not agree. Instead, the general consensus was that he was just a super smug CEO that was bragging out his first class tickets. The negative comments came flooding in. One user wrote, "It does not cost $50,000 to fly First Class ! More like $5000. Also, nobody needs to know - you are coming across as an insecure twat !" Another added "You sound insufferable." A third chimed in, "The difference between you and the 468 behind you is that they didn't waste $50,000 on something as temporary as a seat on a plane."

However, Bass was unfazed by the hate. Instead, he claims that he uses Chat GPT to help get the algorithm's attention. The Post shared his statement. ""I say what I believe, and I get ChatGPT to work in a controversial way," Bass said. He explained that he uses technology "as a tool to help me configure my words to be viral for the algorithm."

Additionally, he added another post to his first one. This one offering to fly someone first class anywhere in the world that they desired. That post read, "Since this post made some of you upset... I figured the least I could do is fly one of you anywhere in the world. Seemed fair." Despite the generous offer, it appears that most of his followers still see him only as a super smug CEO.