CEO Facing Federal Charges After Choking Out Fellow Passenger Over Dancing Barefoot On Cruise

I bet you this man will think twice before taking his shoes off on vacation again. While enjoying himself on a cruise, one passenger decided to "bare it all" and remove his shoes to dance in one of the cruise ship's lounges. Apparently not everyone was as comfortable with his toe sausages wriggling free as he was. One woman commented on the act and asked him to put his shoes back on. His response was anything but polite and lead to her husband, a financial CEO assault the man. Now, the CEO is facing federal charges after choking out his fellow passenger over dancing barefoot.

Dancing Barefoot On Cruise Leads To Drama

The barefoot dancer, only identified by the initials, M.A., was enjoying his time on the cruise. The NY Post shares that on Monday, in "international waters off Martinique" the cruise passenger was dancing barefoot in the Resilient Lady's "On the Rocks" bar. Although he saw nothing wrong with the matter, another passenger was clearly disturbed.

The CEO's wife, Nichol DeGiorgio, apparently approached the man and asked him to tuck those to sausages safely away. She told him, "Look, we are all grown-ups here, can you put your shoes on?" While the average person may have ignored her, or responded with something simple, apparently her request was too much for M.A. He chose to respond with profanities.

"Shut up, you f-king bitch," he hollered at her while also flipping her off. Naturally, DeGiorgio was stunned, and her CEO husband was not too pleased with this man's treatment of his wife.

CEO Facing Federal Charges After Choking Out Fellow Passenger

Kenneth DeGiorgio, the aggressive CEO, was not going to stand for that treatment of his wife. Rather than calmly address the situation, this man opted for violence. After M.A.'s harsh words to Nichol, the CEO could be seen crossing the dance floor and attacking the barefoot passenger. He grabbed him by the throat and proceeded to choke him out. All while screaming, "I'll f-king kill you!"

The NY Post shares that the victim of the attack claimed it "felt as if his throat was going to be ripped out." To think this all started over someone letting their toes be free? Naturally, Mr. DeGiorgio was confined to his room after the event until the next port of call. Additionally, the ship's security contacted the FBI to report the assault.

Although Mrs. DeGiorgio did not assault the man herself, she feels responsible for the situation. She argues that it is all her fault, saying she should have never asked the man to put his shoes on in the first place. Additionally, she confirmed that while the man was rude he "never touched her."

Her husband was less forthcoming with information and refused to speak to the feds without his attorney. He was charged with "assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States." Later, his legal team spoke with the Post and argued that the CEO "only responded to the actions of an individual who harassed his wife, making her feel threatened and intimidated."

So there you have it, next time you consider freeing those toes of yours be warned...some crazy things could come from it.