Why An Antarctic Researcher At Isolated Station Allegedly Snapped And Assaulted Colleague And Threatened To Kill Another

As we've previously reported, an Antarctic researcher allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a colleague. They also allegedly sexually harassed another researcher as well.

New details have surfaced on what caused the Antarctic researcher to snap. Apparently, the team leader changed the worker's work schedule leading to an uneasy work environment. There are nine researchers at the Sanae IV base in Antarctica. Weather has made the base isolated and difficult to travel to and from.

The researchers will remain together until December, making such accusations extremely distressing. One of the Antarctic researchers sent an email claiming a team member attacked and threatened them. They also claim the researcher sexually harassed another. The team member asked for an emergency evacuation, but it could take weeks to pull off.

South African scientist who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a colleague at a remote Antarctic research station snapped after the expedition's team leader decided to change their work schedule, according to a government official.

The Antarctic researcher wrote, via South Africa's Sunday Times, "Regrettably, his behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. Specifically, he physically assaulted [X], which is a grave violation of personal safety and workplace norm. Furthermore, he threatened to kill [X], creating an environment of fear and intimidation. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim."

A South African government official revealed what caused the situation. They said there was "a dispute over a task the team leader wanted the team to do - a weather dependant task that required a schedule change."

But the researcher fears for their life. "I am experiencing significant difficulty in feeling secure in his presence," the author wrote.

South Africa's environment minister Dion George says he is investigating the matter. He said, "There was a verbal altercation between the team leader and this person. Then it escalated and then that person did physically assault the leader. You can imagine what it's like. It is close quarters and people do get cabin fever. It can be very disorientating."

Meanwhile, South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) also released a statement about the Antarctic researcher.

They said, "(The accused) has shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended. He has written a formal apology to the victim and is willing to verbally apologize to all members at the base. The department has also implemented a longer term sustained intervention process through trained professional counseling services in order to restore the relationships and build a healthy working environment."