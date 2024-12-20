Flat Earther, Who Journeyed To Antarctica, Shocked To Realize Earth Is Actually Round

Well, I guess it takes journeying to the ends of the Earth to realize you're wrong. One Flat Earther was determined to prove the Earth was flat. He even journeyed to Antarctica to stake his claim. Cue a shocked Pikachu reaction that the trip to Antarctica actually proved the Earth was round.

Jeran Campanella, runs the Flat Earth YouTube show called Jaransim. In a video dubbed The Final Experiment, Campanella journeyed all the way to one of the most frigid places on this planet. However, upon journeying to the Antarctic, he determined the sun doesn't set during the Southern Hemphere's summer.

The Flat Earther believed that Antarctica was an ice wall from which the sun rose and set every day. Here's what he had to say, "Sometimes you are wrong in life and I thought there was no 24-hour sun. In fact I was pretty sure of it. And it's a fact - the sun does circle you in the south. So what does that mean? You guys are going to have to find that out for yourself."

Flat Earthers Determine Earth Is Round

However, the Flat Earther still wasn't ready to admit that the Earth was actually round.

"I realise that I'll be called a shill for just saying that and you know what, if you're a shill for being honest so be it," he said. "I honestly believed there was no 24-hour sun - I honestly now believe there is."

Likewise, the Flat Earther seems to believe that the known world is surrounded by ice walls. Will Duffy, a Colorado pastor, went to Antarctica to prove to every Flat Earther that the world was round.

"After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth," he said. "I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all."

Duffy flew four Flat Earthers including Campanella to Antarctica to prove his point.

"That is a midnight sun - so the sun has never set the entire time we've been here," Duffy said. "I put sunscreen on at midnight so that I would not get burned at midnight while I was doing this live stream."