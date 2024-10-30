If You Go To Google Earth, This Dog Is In A Lot Of Pictures. Adorable Reason Why

Google Earth is a great tool. The 3D virtual globe allows its viewers to explore the planet through satellite imagery and aerial photography. I have often used it to check if there are parking lots wherever I am going because me and parallel parking do not get along. However, if you are using Google Maps now you may see a common theme, or rather a common dog. This Google Earth dog now appears in more than 1,000 locations and it is truly hilarious.

Google Earth Dog: How It Happened

How is it that this one dog appears in over 1,000 locations on Google Earth? Simple, she and a Google Maps photographer bonded and became besties. As the photographer was exploring an island in South Korea and taking pictures, this little cutie decided to come along for the ride.

Unilad shared, "The pup, a cute golden retriever, can be seen guiding the visitor around Jukdo, which is next to Ulleungdo, in the Sea of Japan." It is a popular tourist spot because of the stunning views that it offers. However, now it is also popular for another reason. For the famous Google Earth dog. One tourist was checking out the island on social media when they discovered that this dog appeared in many of the photos.

They decided to share what they found on Reddit saying, "This dog followed the Google Earth guy." Users loved the content and some even claimed to know the dog. One user commented that the dog's name was Maru and she had lived on the island for seven years acting as the unofficial tour guide.

In Loving Memory

While the story is adorable unfortunately, adorable Maru has since passed on. Reddit users explained that they had heard from Korean news and media sources that beloved Maru passed in 2021. While the news of her passing is saddening, it is incredible that so many people were graced by her presence through her adorable photos. Now, she will forever live on as the adorable Google Earth dog.