Scientists Trapped In Antarctica For 10 Months Accuse Colleague Of Threatening To Kill Them

This sounds like the beginning of a thriller. A group of scientists are isolated for at least the next 10 months in Antarctica. They are sharing a small base together. However, some members of the group have sent an email pleading for help. They say that a colleague has threatened to kill them and also allegedly sexually assaulted one of them.

The scientists are a South African research group at the Sanae IV base in Antarctica. Due to the weather, they are isolated inside the base. It also makes travel to and from the Antartica base difficult. In an email to colleagues, one researcher accused another colleague of attacking them and threatening them. They also accused the researcher of sexually assaulting a colleague.

The email's author, via South Africa's Sunday Times, wrote, "Regrettably, his behavior has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. Specifically, he physically assaulted [X], which is a grave violation of personal safety and workplace norms. Furthermore, he threatened to kill [X], creating an environment of fear and intimidation. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim."

Antarctica Researchers

The author of the email from Antartica expressed concern for the safety of themselves and the team. So far, the identity of the author hasn't been revealed. "I am experiencing significant difficulty in feeling secure in his presence," the email continued.

South Africa's environment minister Dion George is investigating the situation and the safety of the team in Antartica.

He explained, "There was a verbal altercation between the team leader and this person. Then it escalated and then that person did physically assault the leader. You can imagine what it's like. It is close quarters and people do get cabin fever. It can be very disorientating."

George said that prior to going to Antartica researchers undergo a psychological evaluation. However, issues still appear to have arose. Alan Chambers, an explorer, explain Antartica can be a very challenging place for people.