No Shoes, See-Through Clothing, And Bad Tattoos Can Get You Kicked Off Major Airline

Remember the old saying — "No shoes, No shirt, No service." That's probably a good rule of advice when flying. Several things can get you kicked off a major airline if you come dressed funky or revealing or have some overly offensive tattoos.

Spirit Airlines announced that it has updated its contract of carriage for 2025. The major airline revealed that there's several things you can do to get you kicked off a flight.

"A guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest ... is barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature."

Perhaps, the change came after an incident last October. The major airline ended up giving two California women the boot over the crop tops they were wearing. Spirit said at the time, "Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us."

However, the women disagreed that their outfits weren't up to the standards listed by Spirit. "We were wearing crop tops... just like a little bit of stomach showing," Tara Kehidi said, per KABC.

The airline's flight attendant approached the two and told them that they needed to put some clothes on. "He's telling both of us (to) put our sweaters on," according to Kehidi, per KABC. "And then we're like 'Oh, can we see a dress code? Like, is there a policy that says we can't wear crop tops on the plane?"

"Everyone in the plane was looking at us," her friend said.

At the time, the airline denied boarding if a passenger was "barefoot or inadequately clothed, or (if their) clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature." However, at the time, it failed to cite specific examples. So this update comes more as defining the lines of what qualifies as offensive. It's just one of the latest developments from the airline.