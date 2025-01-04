United Airlines Passenger Banned From Flying For Allegedly Urinating On Another Passenger

Well, this is certainly a unique way to get banned from a flight. A United Airlines passenger got banned from flying for allegedly urinating on another person.

And you thought the wildest travel story of the week was going to be that woman getting kicked off a plane over cat poop. Jerome Guiterrez was on a United Airlines flight leaving San Francisco. He had a long flight ahead of him — 15 hours in fact. So like most people, he decided to take a nap to pass the time.

Well, he was in for a rude awakening. He sputtered away after he felt a warm liquid hitting him. A fellow passenger had began urinating on him in a shocking moment. The passenger appeared to be in some sort of daze as he did his business. To make matters worse, Gutierrez didn't have any change of clothes and had to sit in the urine for 11 more hours.

United Airlines Disturbance

"He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming," Nicole Cornell, Gutierrez's stepdaughter, said to SFGate. "Jerome realized he was soaked from his stomach down in that man's urine."

Cornell blamed United Airlines for failing to come to her stepfather's aid. She said the United Airlines crew cared more about maintaining the peace on the flight than helping the soiled passenger.

They allegedly told Gutierrez "not to approach the man in fear that there would be a confrontation, and he would become violent."

"They put the airline's needs above his health," Cornell said. "I am so disgusted and in shock with how United Airlines handled this! That is a biohazard, and the plane should've turned around to address this issue."

According to Cornell, staff feared the situation turning violent. However, she said they failed to help the passenger soaked in urine that still had eight hours left on his flight. United Airlines spoke out about the incident, calling it a "passenger disturbance." They said that they have banned the passenger who urinated. Likewise, police showed up at the airport upon landing.