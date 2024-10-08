Zoo Draws Backlash For Trying To Fatten Up Animals So They'd Go Viral

A zoo is taking some heat after several viral photos have shown the zoo's animals to be abnormally large.

After Moo Deng took the internet by storm, a sudden craze surrounded the phenomenon of fat animals. With this is mind, photos of animals in China's Panzhihua Park Zoo have come under some scrutiny. Notably, a leopard, bear and peacock from the zoo have each been photographed, and they all seem to be unusually fat in those photos.

Some have accused the zoo of purposely intending to fatten their animals up, in effort to draw more visitors. A photo of the fattened leopard, laying on its back and panting in the sun, shot to fame on Chinese social media. Leopards, which are certainly known to be quite agile, rarely look as fat as this leopard was rumored to appear. The zoo, located in Sichuan Province, responded by trying to put the large cat on a diet. The effort was seemingly too little too late, as the 16-year-old leopard has not lost much weight. Reportedly, experts have suggested that the leopard be left alone in her old age. As is such, the zoo has come to say that the leopard is not actually fat, but simply carrying "loose skin."

Also in the same zoo is a sun bear, who has been photographed as well. Much like the leopard, the sun bear is unusually fat. Visitors caught the bear at one point laid on its back, with crumbs across its chest after a feeding. Online commenters have said that a peacock on the property looks more like turkey. Likewise, alpacas and ostriches at the zoo are known to be unusually fat.

Local media has argue that small enclosures restrict the animals from exercising, leading to their extreme weight gain. On the other hand, the zoo itself has said the animals are healthy, and that proceeds from ticket sales have gone to feed the animals.

According to the Sun, public opinion appears to be split. Some online commenters say the zoo is intentionally fattening their animals, which is frowned upon. On the contrary, ticket prices have increased as more visitors have turned up to see the fat animals. Moreover, commenters have signed off on the fatness of the animals, arguing that they look happier than their counterparts in the wild, which struggle for food.