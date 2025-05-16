When thinking of places I want to travel to in this world I always imagine serene destinations with stunning landscapes. Never in my life do I dream of visiting a place that is dangerous or inhospitable. However, there are people out there who are up for a challenge. In fact, one YouTuber risks his life to visit 'the world's deadliest island.' See how his trip turned out.

Back Story Of ' The World's Deadliest Island'

YouTuber Dara Tah and his friend Matt James decided to put their lives at risk for the pleasure of all of their viewers. Back in 2023, the pair decided to visit Gruinard Island. Gruinard Island, also known as 'Anthrax-Island', is not a place that most people dream of visiting. In fact, the island is so dangerous that Tah explains it has a "90% chance of killing you." The dangers were so high that both men had to wear hazmat suits and special face masks so that they wouldn't breathe in the contaminated air.

What makes this island so deadly is that it is covered in the dangerous bacteria, anthrax. LadBible shares that "Gruinard was selected to be a key biological warfare test site during World War II." During that testing, scientists released "anthrax spore bombs close to specially-placed sheep." It has been closed to the public for almost half a century due to the tainted livestock and soil. However, this YoutTuber decides to risk his life by visiting the island for sport.

YouTuber Risks His Life To Visit The Island

Tah starts off the journey on the wrong foot, literally. As he jumps off the boat he hits his foot leaving an open wound. Not the best start to an overnight stay on a bacteria-riddled island. Luckily, he brought the proper disinfectant equipment. From there, the YouTuber explained why he chose to come to 'the world's deadliest island' in the first place. He claims that despite the government's attempt to clean up the island, he believes it is still contaminated and he wants to find some evidence to support his claims.

No one has come out to physically examine the island since a mysterious fire broke out on it back in 2022. Tah had his suspicions that the fire was no accident, and he wanted to prove that as well as the fact that the island was still infected with anthrax. So, he collected various soil samples from multiple locations where the anthrax bombs went off. However, after surviving the night on the island and sending off the soil samples, the results were not what Tah expected.

None of the 10 soil samples came back positive for anthrax. While he believes the government burnt away all evidence of 'the world's deadliest island' he also fears that there may be more deadly islands out there. At least he and his friend survived their dangerous expedition.