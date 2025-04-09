Anthrax Poisoning Kills 50 Hippos At African National Park: Officials Warn It Could Be Deadly For Humans Too

It is a sad day at Africa's nature reserve. Approximately 50 hippos have died due to anthrax poisoning. Now, officials are warning that the situation could be potentially harmful to humans as well.

Roughly 50 Hippos Die From Anthrax Poisoning

Park officials have revealed that anthrax poisoning has killed nearly 50 of their hippopotamuses. It wasn't any type of synthetic poison that took down these massive creatures. Instead, the NY Post shares that it was the "naturally occurring form of anthrax" that took them out. The spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis exists in nature and can be quite deadly. The National Library of Medicine shared the alarming fact that it can inhabit the host's body and remain dormant for a long while.

They write, "In spite of its dormancy, the spore can sense the presence of nutrient and rapidly return to vegetative growth. These properties help the spore to persist for long periods of time in the environment, survive host defenses after entering the body, and cause disease when the correct location in the host is reached." According to the NY Post, officials believe that the anthrax was in the soil "due to other anthrax-carrying animals who died and were buried near the scene of the mass grave."

Additionally, dozens of hippos were found floating belly up in the river "within the 3,120-square-mile UNESCO World Heritage Site." Although the anthrax poisoning is currently only effecting animals, officials warn people to be on the lookout as well.

Anthrax Poisoning And Humans

With over 50 hippos dead from this naturally occurring anthrax poisoning, it is no wonder that people are getting anxious. Not just for the animals' safety, but for their own as well. Medicine Plus shares, "While anthrax commonly affects hoofed animals such as sheep and goats, humans may acquire this disease as well." Health officials share that you can contract the disease in one of three ways. First, by inhaling the spores. Second, by eating contaminated meat. Finally, by having the spores come in contact with your skin.

However they share that people infected with anthrax are not capable of infecting others. The Minnesota Department of Health shares, "All forms of anthrax can be treated with antibiotics. It's important to start treatment as soon as possible. It may be possible to prevent the disease if exposed people begin treatment soon enough."