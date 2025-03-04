The 7 Best Islands To Visit In The Caribbean, According To Travelers Who Been There

The Caribbean has a lot to offer, with more than 7,000 islands, 33 political entities, and 13 sovereign states. But not every island is created equal. Fortunately, if you're looking for a place to travel to then we have the list of the best islands to visit. But don't take our word for it. This list was decided by those who've actually been to the islands.

Which? Travel polled 647 people who've traveled to the Caribbean, asking them about their favorite places to visit.

Which? Travel says, "Caribbean sunshine lights everything up in technicolour. From the bold local markets and beach bars. To the shining Carnival costumes and the darting shoals of fish swimming through its reefs. Here, everything feels as bright as a glass of freshly made rum punch and as hot as a scotch bonnet pepper."

Best Caribbean Islands

The organization continued, "Our guide gives you a tour of the most captivating destinations in the Caribbean." According to the organization, you should visit Grenada out of all the islands.

The magazine writes, "It's known as the Spice Island, due to the nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and ginger that thrive in its tropical soils. With flavours such as these flourishing, it's no surprise that Grenada has developed a name as one of the region's great foodie destinations. While there is a selection of dedicated gastro tours around Grenada, one of the best is at the Belmont Estate. Where you can enjoy a bean-to-bar tour of the cacao plantations and learn how to make your own chocolate."

Antigua and Barbuda also made the list of best places in the Caribbean to visit. The islands boast numerous beaches that make it difficult to visit in a single visit. Or you can set your sights on Barbados instead.

The site writes, "But holidays aren't made on pretty buildings alone, and Barbados's intangible heritage is one you'll enjoy on the plate and in a cocktail glass. No visit should be considered complete without a trip to the beachside village of Oistins, home to an enormous fish fry every Friday and Saturday."

Also on the list is Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and St. Lucia. There's a little bit of something for everyone in the Caribbean. But all of these islands offer sunshine, beaches, and a bit of culture.