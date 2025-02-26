Travel Warning Issued For Popular Travel Destination After Four Americans Die In A Week

If you're planning a trip, then you probably should be aware of a travel warning for one popular travel destination in the Caribbean. Four Americans have died in a week at the popular destination of Belize.

Don't let its tropical locals fool you, the country also has a hidden dark side as well. The U.S. Department of State has labeled the country as a level 2 travel advisory. They say that tourists should exercise increased caution. Meanwhile, the country's largest city, Belize City, has been ranked up to level 3 "Reconsider Travel" due to crime.

The organization wrote, "Violent crimes - such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies, and murder - are common even during the day and in tourist areas. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related. Due to high crime, travelers are advised to exercise caution while traveling to the south side of Belize City. Local police lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious crimes. Most crimes remain unresolved and unprosecuted."

For Belize City, it writes, "U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to Belize City. Historically much of the violent crime in Belize occurs in the Southside of Belize City and is gang-related. This area (south of Haulover Creek Canal and continuing south to Fabers Road) does not overlap with the typical tourism areas. All visitors should maintain an elevated level of situational awareness, exercise increased caution, and practice good safety and security practices."

Deaths At Travel Destination

The popular travel destination has had a deadly week for sure. Three women — Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafe El-Arar, 26 — died at a beach resort in the country. Hotel staff found them dead in their hotel room, suggesting that they overdosed. But their families disagree with this ruling. Likewise, no drugs were found at the hotel room.

Meanwhile, a Colorado developer Boris Mannsfeld was found dead on Friday. They believe that his death was possibly a hit. It's just the latest in a string of deaths at the popular destination. In 2022, a nursing student died after getting shot in Belize. In 2019, a cardiologist was also murdered while fly fishing on a boat.

If you are planning to visit the country, be aware of your surroundings and practice proper precautions.