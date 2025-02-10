Solo Traveler Reveals The Popular Caribbean Destination Went To Where Locals "Treated Her Like Dirt"

It's safe to say that this solo traveler probably won't be returning to this country anytime soon. She revealed one of the worst places she ever visited, saying locals "treated her like dirt."

In a TikTok clip, solo traveler Malikah Kelly said that she would never go back to Saint Kitts and Nevis. The solo traveler had been to dozens of places across the world. But she said that Saint Kitts and Nevis was really racist. Despite being black herself, she said locals treated her with contempt.

"Where I was treated like dirt was by other black people in Saint Kitts," she said. "It really was like a terrible, sad time, because I had never been treated like that [before]. I never had that kind of experience on vacation."

She went to Saint Kitts for some relaxation but ended up having a terrible time. It's important to keep in mind that this is just her experience and shouldn't be taken as the be-all review of a country. The solar traveler said, "You guys love to ask me what the most racist places I've been to are, and how the racism is in different countries especially since I have lived in and traveled to a lot of countries."

Solo Traveler Goes Off

But she said resort staff and shopkeepers were rude to her.

"The time that I spent hanging out at the pools or on the beach was just awful, I could barely get a drink to save my life, I cannot get a server to come take care of me literally to save my life," she said. To prove her point, she demonstrated how they acted differently when she became friends with "a whole bunch of corporate white people" at the resort.

"A lot of people say Italy is so racist, but I never had that experience," she said. Instead, she labeled the Caribbean destination as the worst. "Yeah, I won't be back."

Others disagreed with the solo travelers saying they never had that experience. Others were just shocked.

One wrote, "Everyone experiences are different. I would never not go somewhere because of someone's experience. If anything it just makes me want to go even more."

Another wrote, "Wow that is shocking to me as I got married in St Kitts and go often and never had that experience - I am an Afro Cuban."