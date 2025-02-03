Travel Agent Reveals The Most Under The Radar Destination If You're Looking For A Tropical Beach Vacation

If you're looking for a tropical beach vacation then forget Hawaii. The popular vacation spot has become overcrowded and over-expensive in recent years. Likewise, the Caribbean has its fair share of pitfalls. If you're looking for the most under-the-radar destination then consider hopping on a plane to the Philippines.

Speaking with NBC, Tesa Totengco, founder and CEO of Travels with Tesa, explained why the Philippines is perfect to visit if you're looking for a tropical beach vacation.

She said, "Although it is very much a part of Southeast Asia, the Philippines is off to the side from the rest of its neighbors. I suggest devoting your entire trip to the country and island-hopping."

The travel agent revealed that the country has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. There's also a lot of history and culture you can soak up too.

Under The Radar Beach Trip

She said, "It has some of the most beautiful white powdery sand beaches (Palawan, Boracay, Bohol). There is a thriving contemporary art scene (Art Fair in Manila, held in February), and galleries supporting local artists (Silverlens, Artinformal, Gravity Art Space, Orange Project). In the capital, you can tour Old Manila and learn of the past from the 16th century Spanish colonialization right up to the American War liberating the country from Japanese occupation. There are pop-up shops throughout the year that celebrate Filipino design, and celebrated chefs with their own restaurants celebrating Filipino cuisine. It's a predominantly English-speaking country, so the traveler will never feel lost."

The travel agent recommends island hopping. Did you know that there are more than 7,000 islands in the Philippines? You'll have plenty of places to visit. She said, "It's best to make a 'halo-halo' (meaning 'mixed') experience: Not just beach, for which the country is most famous."

Places To Visit

You can book a flight to the Philippines for a little over a thousand bucks. Not bad. If you're looking for some underappreciated spots in the Island nation, consider visiting Hermit's Cove. Wanderlust Magazine reveals that Hermit's Cove is one of the most under the radar beaches in the country.

They wrote, "Some beaches are worth the journey - Hermit's Cove is one of them. From Cebu City, head west across the island - 90 minutes by car or 2-3 hours by minibus - to the Farmhouse in the small town of Aloguinsan, where you'll need to register as a visitor. Pick up Filipino street food from the carinderias (food stalls) at Aloguinsan Public Market, before catching a habal-habal (motorcycle) to the beach."

Meanwhile, Passing Thru recommends Romblon Island for an epic beach vacation. It writes, "The most popular stretch of sand is called Bonbon Beach located in Romblon Island.Some say Bonbon is one of the best beaches in the Philippines, with its white beach sand and turquoise waters."