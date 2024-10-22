Turns Out That Spider Fighting Is A Real Sport And It's Going Viral On TikTok

With online sports gambling becoming widely popular, many are looking for the next market to pop, and spider fighting may be just that thing.

According to UNILAD, spider fighting is a popular sport in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The sport is also sometimes called a "spider derby." Regardless of which name is used, the event calls for two female spiders to go head-to-head in a battle to the death. Such seems a bit cruel.

In 2003, an Anteneo de Manila University report was published in which the sport's nature was really delved into. The report explained that Filipino adults and children "collect, train and rehabilitate spiders to duel with another of its same species."

The sport itself is made up of individual matches. Matches begin with spiders being placed at opposite ends of a stick. The stick is often made of bamboo or taken from a broom.

The spiders are then often poked along until they meet one another along the stick. The spiders then, naturally, duel. The "winner" is the spider which survives the encounter.

Reportedly, the matches are like a gateway to a "lifelong gambling addiction" for many of the children who partake.

Spider Fighting Catches The Attention Of The Internet After Viral TikTok Video

The sport of spider fighting is not an entirely illegal venture, but it is frowned upon by many. Apparently, several cities in Asia have gone as far as to implement ordinances against the sport.

In the earlier days of October, a TikTok account which belonged to the handle @ricktastico shared a video of a spider fight. The clip is 55 seconds long and has been viewed 3.4 million times.

While the sport has a history of split opinion, several online commenters shared a yearning to be involved in the endeavor.

Particularly, one commenter said, "I would become heavily addicted to gambling to this." Such a sentiment has been shared by many youths for years.

Interestingly, spider fighting is seemingly more well received than similar "sports," such as dog fighting. Such begs the question - how is it determined which animals can be fought to the death, and which cannot?