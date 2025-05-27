Woman's Workout Gets Interrupted By A Hoard Of Abandoned Kittens: Luckily, TikTok Came To The Rescue

Why does this sort of thing never happen to me? When I am working out at home, I get nothing but leg cramps and feelings of regret. However, when this woman was working out at her house, she was handed the most adorable surprise ever. Quiet little mewing from a nearby corner alerted this woman that she had a hoard of abandoned kittens on her property. Luckily, TikTok came to the rescue and helped her assist them.

Woman Finds Hoard Of Abandoned Kittens In Her Barn

Lexie was setting up shop for another successful day in her home gym. As a TikTok shop affiliate, she was no stranger to setting up her camera to record her at-home workouts. However, she was not used to having an audience other than her many TikTok followers. In the video, you can see Lexi as she prepares for some squats. Suddenly, soft mewing emerges from off-camera. Lexi immediately stops and drops her kettlebell to investigate.

She quickly stumbles upon an adorable black kitten, frantically looking for its mother. What the poor thing didn't know was that its mother would never return. Lexie spoke with PEOPLE and shared, "We had just found a female cat dead outside, and immediately the dots connected, and I panicked because I knew it had been over two days."

However, that one adorable kitten was not the only baby left abandoned in Lexi's barn. Instead, she found a whole hoard of abandoned kittens living in her tractor. While Lexi knew she wanted to care for the kittens until they found a good home, she admitted that she had no idea how to do so.

How TikTok Came To The Rescue

The internet can be a good place. Although Lexie faced a few negative comments, telling her that she wasn't caring for the kittens properly, most people were very supportive of her endeavors. Not only were they supportive and cheering her on, but they were also giving her advice and the best protocols on how to care for these adorable creatures.

The advice came flooding in, teaching her how to mix wet food and kitten formula, as well as the best ways to keep them safe, warm, and adequately fed. Lexie even admitted, "I learned so many new terms through this whole thing." Despite her deepest desires, Lexie was unable to keep the kittens. With two dogs in the home, adopting four kittens was just not in her plans at the moment.

However, she did everything she could to care for them until they found their forever homes, and luckily, they all did. PEOPLE shared that one of the kittens found a house with a local woman while the other three got to stay together. They went to someone who had experience with bottle-feeding kittens. Now, all four abandoned kittens have found their forever homes, and Lexi is thankful to all of her TikTok viewers who came to her rescue.