Meet The Kitten Born With Four Ears

Everyone loves kittens. They are tiny, adorable, and loveable. While each has unique features and personalities that make it stand out, this one kitten has something extra special. This Tennessee kitten named Audio has four ears! That's right, not two, but four ears. His extremely rare genetic mutation has led him to have four ears instead of two. Check out the video to see this adorable kitten with four ears.

Meet The Kitten With Four Ears

True Rescue went on their Facebook page on July 30 and made a post that shocked the world. They announced that they received a kitten in their shelter that day but that he had a "rare genetic mutation" that caused him to have four ears. The post also shares some incredibly humorous puns. It started with, "EXTREMELY RARE, so lend me your ears (snicker)!" Later in the post, after describing the genetic mutation, the team also stated, "You 'heard' me right (snort)!" Clearly, the team is having just as much fun with this miracle as we are.

Audio and three other siblings were brought into the shelter after they were abandoned in a box. As far as we know, Audio is the only one of the group to have this genetic mutation. However, he is not the only cat in the world to have it. There was another kitten with four ears in the past. According to that same Facebook post, the rescue claims, "The last kitten we were able to find research about that had 4 ears came from Turkey and was 2 years ago."

What Does Audio's Life Look Like With Four Ears?

The rescue center had Audio inspected by one of their vets, and it seems that he is healthy and doing well. The rescue stated, "From what we know, the inner ear is completely normal and will cause no issues other than having extra flaps to clean." Audio has two right-facing ears and two smaller rear-facing ears inside of them.

Luckily for Audio and the shelter, his ears are not scaring potential adopters away. In fact, his genetic mutation is having the opposite effect. People are falling in love with his adorable mutation and charm, which is gaining popularity for him and the shelter. This attention is great and much-needed after they experienced a recent flood.

A shelter spokesperson discussed some of the setbacks and claimed, "For Audio to come at this time, it really does feel like a good luck charm." We hope that good luck continues for the shelter and for Audio as he begins his search for his forever home.