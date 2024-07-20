Michigan Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck In Car Muffler In Adorable Video

As a pet owner, I'm well aware that animals sometimes get themselves trapped in the strangest of places. But this kitten trapped in a car muffler has to take the cake. Fortunately, Michigan firefighters came to this kitten's rescue when it got itself caught in a car muffler. Its entire head was stuck inside of the car machinery.

On July 17, the Howell Area Fire Department, located in Michigan, shared a video on its Facebook page. It showed a couple of firefighters working to free the kitten from inside of the muffler. "On occasion, the emergency call comes to the station... This afternoon our crew was brought a kitten with its head stuck in a muffler!" the department wrote in the post's caption, according to Storyful.

[See video here]

Firefighters Rescue Kitten

The firefighters had to carefully cut away pieces from the muffler's opening. They had to be gentle to not accidentally cut the kitten in the process. By widening the open, they hoped that the animal would be able to free itself. In order to keep the animal calm, they gently pet the kitten. Fortunately, despite a couple of tense moments, they were able to free the animal.

The organ cat's entire face, neck, and ears were covered in oil from being trapped. "There you go, buddy!" one of the firefighters yelled. Afterward, the department shared photos of the kitten. It was safely rescued, placed into a pet cage, and sent home without any worse for wear.

"The kitten was left with needing a good home remedy for those hard-to-clean ring around the collar stains before heading home," the department wrote in its Facebook post's caption. "The muffler just needs a little straightening and clamp. Both are in good condition, spoken for, and headed back to the barn."

The Michigan agency added, "Our crew, as always, was happy to be of assistance."

However, there's a few questions that remain. How exactly did the kitten get trapped and also how long was it like that? Fortunately, the entire ordeal is behind the little animal. Hopefully next time, it won't try to cramp itself into such small quarters.