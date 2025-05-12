Prepare for an absolute cuteness overload. If you were having a bad day hold on tight because it's about to get better! Here are 10 of the cutest animals in the world to brighten your day.

1.Siberian Flying Squirrel

With his giant beady eyes and puffy little cheeks it's no wonder this guy makes it on the list. Not only is this little fur ball adorable but he's also so cool. He can flap the skin by his legs and take flight, gliding between the trees.

2. Fennec Fox

I guess I should preference that I think all foxes are adorable. However, this little guy is exceptionally cute. I think it's his ginormous ears that give him that extra cuteness factor. Also, Reader's Digest shares, "Fennec foxes also have the largest ears relative to their body size, which helps them give off heat and hunt prey."

3. Serval

Not only does this animal deserve a spot on the cutest animals in the world list, but also the most unique looking. This adorable creature looks like a cat, cheetah, and giraffe combined! With cheetah-like spots, adorable feline features and an incredibly long neck, this animal truly is a treat for the eyes.

4. Quokka

I don't care what anyone says, this will forever be one of the cutest animals in the world. Look at how happy this little guy is! With a constant smile, little chunky cheeks and those cute little ears, no one can convince me otherwise.

5. Bearded Tamarin Monkey

I refuse to believe that you look at this monkey and do anything but smile. I mean come on he's got a mustache! These adorable little guys can be found in rainforests across Brazil and Peru.

6. Arctic Fox

I told you, I think all foxes are cute! However the Arctic fox definitely deserves its own spot on the cutest animals in the world list. This white fluff ball is adorable from its little snout all the way down to its dainty paws. I want to snuggle one so bad!

7. Red Panda

I adore these animals! Honestly, top three for me. While their name is misleading , because they are not a panda, their looks are not. They look adorable and THEY ARE ADORABLE! Cuteness overload for sure.

8. Wombat

Some people may not think that they deserve a spot on the cutest animals in the world list — but we can agree to disagree. They look like little bear dogs, so stinking cute! Even though they seem small, Reader's Digest shares "They are actually heavier than they look, weighing between 44 and 77 pounds."

9. Pygmy Hippopotamus

Admit it...these little chunkers are cute! Let's not forget that Moo-Deng literally took the internet by storm with her cuteness. Between their rolls of extra love and their adorable little ears — that always seem to be twitching — they deserve a spot on the list too.

10. Dik Dik Deer

These make the list of cutest animals in the world for me because of nostalgia. When I was younger, my parents and I always went to this zoo in Florida where we could feed these guys by hand. Tiny little heads and faces make these guys so adorable to me. Did you know, "Dik diks get their name from the unique alarm calls that come from the females?"